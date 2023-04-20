Char Dham Yatra 2023: See tour packages, registration process, guidelines here

The Char Dham Yatra 2023 in Uttarakhand is one of the most popular Hindu pilgrimages in India. This pilgrimage is a tour of four holy sites - Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri. The gates of the these holy sites will begin next week. The doors of Kedarnath Dham will open on April 25 and Badrinath Dham on April 27 while the Yamunotri and Gangotri will open the temple doors from Akshaya Tritiya on 22 April.

Every year, there is a lot of enthusiasm among the people towards the Yatra. CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said that so far more than 16 lakh registrations have been done for the yatra. CM Dhami also flagged off vehicles of the service team to serve devotees in Kedarnath Dham Yatra. CM Dhami said that all preparations have been made for the Char Dham Yatra for the convenience of the devotees. Taking to Twitter CM Dhami said, "Hail Baba Kedar. Today flagged off the team of service members leaving for Kedarnath Dham in the upcoming Chardham Yatra 2023 from the Chief Minister's Camp Office. This team will cooperate in arranging Bhandara etc. for the devotees in Kedarnath Dham."

IRCTC tour packages:

IRCTC have come with its 11 days 12 nights packages from Delhi, Mumbai, Patna, Bhubaneshwar, Indore, Bhopal, Raipur with tours starting from 1 May 2023. Pilgrims can visit the official website of IRCTC tourism i.e. irctctourism.com to book the packages depending on their origin destination.

Speaking of the packages from Mumbai, IRCTC is offering air tour package and will cover destinations like Mumbai – Delhi - Haridwar – Barkot – Jankichatti – Yamunotri – Uttrakashi – Gangotri – Guptkashi – Son Prayag – Kedarnath – Badrinath – Haridwar- Delhi - Mumbai. The cost will cover air fare of Mumbai-Delhi-Mumbai. IRCTC's pilgrim air tour package starts from ₹67,000 per person for triple occupancy. However, the prices of the tour package differ - for single occupancy, the package would costs ₹91,400/ while for double occupancy it costs around ₹69,900.

Departure Dates for IRCTC Char Dham air tour package from Mumbai:

21 May 2023-1 June 2023

28 May 2023-8 June 2023

4 June 2023- 15 June 2023

11 June 2023-22 June 2023

18 June 2023-29 June 2023

25 June 2023-6 July 2023

Departure Dates for IRCTC Char Dham road package from Delhi (30 Passengers in Each Departure):

1 May 2023

5 May 2023

1 June 2023

15 June 2023

1 September 2023 (only for Sept: 20 Passengers in Each Departure)

15 September 2023

IRCTC's Char Dham Yatra cost:

IRCTC air tour package from Mumbai starts from ₹67,000 per person for triple occupancy. From Delhi, the price starts from ₹59,360 person. From Indore, Bhopal the air tour package start from ₹62,100 per person. From Patna, the air tour package starts from ₹67,240.

Registration process and Helicopter booking for Char Dham Yatra:

The registration of Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath to be done by passengers only. Registration can be done online through Web Portal, Mobile Application - Tourist Care Uttarakhand (Download Android App & iOS App ). Registration can also be done through WhatsApp Facility - Mobile Number: +91 8394833833 (Type: “Yatra" to initiate the registration process in WhatsApp.)

The Helicopter booking for Kedarnath Dham has started on IRCTC's Heli Yatra website heliyatra.irctc.co.in for journey dates from 1st May 2023 to 7th May 2023. IRCTC had signed an MoU with Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA) for a period of 5 years for providing Helicopter ticket booking service to the pilgrims of Shri Kedarnath Dham.

In order to book the helicopter services, pilgrims first need to do an mandatory registration on Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board.

Here's how to book helicopter service on IRCTC's Heli Yatra

1) Complete Char Dham Yatra registration on registrationandtouristcare.uk.gov.in

2) Create Heliyatra account to check seat availability using registration number/group ID

3) Choose desired departure slot and complete your booking with online payment mode of your choice.

4) Carry the IRCTC heliyatra ticket to the assigned Helipad location and start the holy Kedarnath Yatra.

Guidelines for Char Dham Yatra:

The Uttarakhand government has issued health guidelines for the upcoming Chardham Yatra. The guidelines state that the Chardhams -- Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri -- are located in the upper Garhwal Himalayan region at an altitude of more than 2,700 metres.

Pilgrims advised to plan at least a seven-day stay in the hill state so that their bodies get acclimatised to the weather.

Carry an umbrella, raincoat and warm clothes and take nutritious food.

Do breathing exercise for five-ten minutes and walk for about half an hour daily before leaving for the pilgrimage that begins on April 22.

Undergo a health checkup and do not undertake the journey without the permission of the doctor.

Last year, some pilgrims died due to health reasons including heart attacks.

In case of an health issue during the travel, the pilgrims should reach out to government medical units or contact 104 helpline number, the guidelines said.

The District Magistrate has also asked to encourage and create awareness among the devotees for follow Covid-appropriate behaviour during the yatra.