Char Dham Yatra 2023: See tour packages, registration process, guidelines here

Every year, there is a lot of enthusiasm among the people towards the Yatra. CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said that so far more than 16 lakh registrations have been done for the yatra. CM Dhami also flagged off vehicles of the service team to serve devotees in Kedarnath Dham Yatra. CM Dhami said that all preparations have been made for the Char Dham Yatra for the convenience of the devotees. Taking to Twitter CM Dhami said, "Hail Baba Kedar. Today flagged off the team of service members leaving for Kedarnath Dham in the upcoming Chardham Yatra 2023 from the Chief Minister's Camp Office. This team will cooperate in arranging Bhandara etc. for the devotees in Kedarnath Dham."