Char Dham Yatra 2025: Badrinath Dham opens with Indian Army band's tunes | Watch

"Preparations for the Chardham Yatra by the police department and all other departments had started long ago and now we have reached the final stage. All our plans have come to fruition. The force has been deployed. About 6000 policemen and 17 PAC companies will be deployed. Apart from this, about 90 CCTV cameras have been installed in all four Dhams, a network of more than 200 CCTV cameras on the Chardham route and more than 300 CCTV cameras have been installed in Haridwar," Uttarakhand DGP said, ANI reported.