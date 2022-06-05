UTTARKASHI : Uttarakhand officials have said that at least twenty two people have died and six people have been injured after a bus carrying passengers to Yamunotri fell into a gorge near Damta in Uttarkashi district.

The bus was carrying 28 pilgrims from Panna district in Madhya Pradesh to Yamunotri.

Senior officials, including Uttarkashi District Magistrate Abhishek Ruhela, have rushed to the spot.

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: Visuals from the gorge in Uttarkashi district where a bus carrying 28 pilgrims fell down. 22 pilgrims have died & 6 people have been injured. Local administration & SDRF teams engaged in rescue work; NDRF team rushing to spot. pic.twitter.com/g0KDBRdDMe — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 5, 2022

The six injured have been sent to hospital to receive treatment.

“Police and SDRF on the spot," said Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar.

Yamunotri along with the shrines of Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri are commonly known as Char Dham.

MoS Home Nityanand Rai told news agency ANI that National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team is rushing to spot and will reach any moment.

According to the Uttarakhand chief minister's office, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami reached Disaster Control Room in Dehradun pertaining to a bus accident in Uttarkashi dist. He directed the district administration to carry out relief and rescue work expeditiously along with proper treatment of the injured.

PM Modi announces ex-gratia

The Prime Minister of India's office on Sunday announced an Ex-gratia of ₹2 lakhs each for the families of the deceased and ₹50,000 each for the injured after a bus carrying 28 pilgrims to Yamunotri fell down a gorge in Uttarkashi.

The Prime Minister has announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the accident in Uttarakhand. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000 each. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 5, 2022

Accidents in Char Dham Yatra 2022

This is the second such incident in a week. On 27 May, three pilgrims from Maharashtra were killed and 10 were injured when the vehicle in which they were travelling fell into a deep gorge in Uttarkashi district.

Within ten days of the Char Dham Yatra, nearly 30 people had lost their lives.

Death of 27 pilgrims during the Char Dham yatra since it started on 3 May had rattled the Uttarakhand government, prompting the state health department to seek detailed reports on the deaths from chief medical officers (CMOs) of Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag and Chamoli districts, where the four revered shrines are located.

In most cases the cause of death has been suspected to be cardiac arrest.

Following this, Uttarakhand government on 31 May said that pilgrims above the age of 50who are planning to take the Char Dham yatra will now have to undergo mandatory health screening.