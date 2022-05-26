Char Dham Yatra: 3 more dead, 37 killed so far in Kedarnath

According to the latest Char Dham Yatra news, three more travellers have died in Kedarnath, bringing the total death toll to 37 since May 6. Four Kedarnath pilgrims died in Kedarnath on May 24 while three others were airlifted to AIIMS-Rishikesh in an air ambulance for treatment after becoming ill.

