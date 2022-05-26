Char Dham Yatra: 3 more dead, 37 killed so far in Kedarnath

Char Dham Yatra: 3 more dead, 37 killed so far in Kedarnath2 min read . 07:51 AM IST
Three more pilgrims have perished in Kedarnath, according to the latest Char Dham Yatra news, raising the overall death toll to 37 since May 6.
According to the latest Char Dham Yatra news, three more travellers have died in Kedarnath, bringing the total death toll to 37 since May 6. Four Kedarnath pilgrims died in Kedarnath on May 24 while three others were airlifted to AIIMS-Rishikesh in an air ambulance for treatment after becoming ill.
Pilgrims to Kedarnath who died on May 24 were identified as Rishi Bhadauriya, 65, from Gwalior, Shambhu Dayal Yadav, 66, from Guna in Madhya Pradesh, Kamalnath Bhatt, 60, from Uttar Pradesh and Changdev Janardan Shinde from Kolhapur in Maharashtra.
Meanwhile, after complaining of breathlessness, three Kedarnath pilgrims - including two ladies - were airlifted to AIIMS-Rishikesh for treatment. Munni Devi, 49, from Bhind in Madhya Pradesh, Savitri Devi, 60, from Guna, and Tara Chand, 65, from Nagpur in Maharashtra have been identified.
As the weather improved, Kedarnath pilgrims waiting at Sonprayag, Gaurikund, and Jankichatti were able to go to the Himalayan shrines on May 24 morning. On Tuesday, the pilgrimage was temporarily suspended for the second day in a row due to snow and rain on the Char Dham pathways.
The weather returned to normal on May 24, and pilgrims who had been advised to stay for safety concerns in Sonprayag, Gaurikund, and Jankichatti on their route to the temples on May 23 were allowed to continue their trek, according to the Kedarnath-Badrinath temple committee.
It also reported that helicopter flights to Kedarnath, which had been interrupted due to inclement weather, have been restored. In less than a month since the yatra began, a total of 9,69,610 pilgrims have visited Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri.
Thousands of pilgrims were forced to halt their journeys to the Kedarnath and Yamunotri shrines in the Garhwal Himalayas on May 23 due to snowfall and rain.
Early on May 24, snow began to fall in Kedarnath, while showers pelted the lower slopes, leading authorities in Gaurikund and Sonprayag to halt pilgrims for their safety.
As the weather worsened in the afternoon, pilgrims heading to Yamunotri were also delayed in Jankichatti, the last stop on the road to the famous shrine. Snow fell on the heights around Badrinath as well.
(With inputs from agencies)
