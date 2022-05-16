This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The yatra began with the opening of Gangotri and Yamunotri portals for devotees on May 3, on the occasion of Akshay Tritiya, while Kedarnath re-opened on May 6, the doors of Badrinath opened on May 8
As many as 39 pilgrims have died on the Char Dham Yatra route so far and the cause of these deaths has reportedly been high blood pressure, cardiac-related issues and mountain sickness, according to Uttarakhand DG Health Dr Shailja Bhatt.
In view of the death of pilgrims, the Uttarakhand DG Health has issued a health advisory for the travelers. “Pilgrims who are medically unfit are being advised not to travel," the health official said.
The official has cited mountain sickness and other health problems as causes of death. The DG further informed that the health screening of the pilgrims now is being done at the points created on the travel routes.
Meanwhile, earlier on Friday, on the instructions of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the state Health Department started the facility of health screening at the entry and registration site of Char Dham Yatra.
Dr Shailja Bhatt informed, "health screening of passengers has been started at Rishikesh ISBT registration site. A health screening camp has been set up at Pandukeshwar for the pilgrims of Dobata and Hina and Badrinath Dham on the Yatra route of Yamanotri and Gangotri respectively."
After the health screening, the passengers who are found to have any physical illness, are being advised to rest or go on the journey only after becoming fit for health, she said.