Following a hard landing of a helicopter ferrying pilgrims to the high-altitude Kedarnath shrine has prompted the aviation regulator to issue an advisory to all chopper operators plying on the Char Dham pilgrimage routes, as per Hindustan Times report.

While no injuries were reported in the incident that took place on May 31, when the helicopter approached the helipad for landing in Kedarnath, there is an operational advisory issued on Friday by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

“On May 31, at around 1.30pm, a Bell 407 helicopter while landing at Kedarnath helipad made an unstable approach to the helipad," an official of the regulator said on condition of anonymity. During touchdown, the helicopter struck the helipad surface hard, bounced up, and after having lost direction by about 270 degrees, settled down hard on the ground."

“The helicopter lost control while landing," another official familiar with the case said, declining to be named. “All pilgrims nearby panicked and started running away from the helipad, leading to chaos."

Notably, nine helicopter operators fly pilgrims to the helipad at Kedarnath. The incident happened at a time when the Char Dham pilgrimage is in full swing in Uttarakhand. So far, at least 4.5 lakh pilgrims have embarked on the pilgrimage since it started on May 6 after a gap of two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The highest turnout for the pilgrimage was reported in 2019 when 10 lakh people visited the shrine.

“DGCA is investigating the incident, and in the interim, has issued an operational advisory to all operators for strict compliance to safety standards as per joint standard operating procedures issued for these operations," said the first official."A spot check will also be conducted to ensure safety oversight on these operations."

Additionally, the advisory has asked pilots to exercise caution with regard to tail winds during approaches at the four high-altitude shrines, especially at Kedarnath which faces a constraint of a one-way approach.

“Adequate precautions are to be taken and if the tail / cross wind component is beyond the permissible limits, the approach is to be abandoned and helicopter is to return to base. With an increase in ambient temperatures and humidity, the power available decreases and consequently the load carrying capability reduces. This fact is to be kept in mind and, if required, the load shall be recalculated and reduced," the advisory read.

Operators flying to the Kedarnath valley must also maintain adequate spacing, the regulator directed. Pilots flying on the Char Dham routes should be adequately qualified and must take the mandatory rest period before each flight.

(With inputs from agencies)