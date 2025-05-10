Char Dham Yatra: Helicopter service resumes and is running smoothly, says Uttarakhand government | Watch

Earlier on Tuesday, a 24-hour ban was put in effect on the usage of horses and mules in the Kedarnath Yatra, according to an official. “Yesterday, eight horses and mules died, while today, six of them died. We wanted to ascertain the reason behind it. Tomorrow, a team from the Centre will also come to check the reason for deaths...” BVRC Purushottam, Secretary, Animal Husbandry (Uttarakhand) said.