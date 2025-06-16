Char Dham Yatra: Helicopter services for Kedarnath to resume from tomorrow 17 June, announces Uttarakhand government

A day after suspending the helicopter services for Kedarnath following a chopper taking devotees from the pilgrim crashed, the Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA) said the services will resume from Tuesday, reported ANI.

In a statement, the UCADA said that the helicopter services for Kedarnath Dham will be resumed from Tuesday.

Earlier on Sunday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami ANI that the helicopter service would not run for the next two days.

Citing Sunday's helicopter crash – which claimed seven lives, including that of an infant, Dhami had said, as quoted by ANI, “Helicopter services will not run today or tomorrow. These services will remain closed until the safety of the passengers is ensured."