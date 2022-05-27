Though pilgrims die owing to heart difficulties every year on their trek to Uttarakhand's high-altitude shrines, the toll is exceptionally high this season, when the yatra began on May 3 with the opening of the Yamunotri and Gangotri temples. The return of the 'Char Dham yatra' after a two-year hiatus caused by the Covid virus is a positive development for thousands of people whose lives are dependent on it, but the deaths of 78 pilgrims on their route to Himalayan temples in less than a month is cause for alarm.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}