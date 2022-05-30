Char Dham yatra: New rules for pilgrims aged above 50. Details here

The state government took the decision as the number of people who died while undertaking the yatra crossed the 100 mark. According to the state health department, 101 pilgrims have died during the course of the yatra, including 49 in Kedarnath Dham, 20 in Badrinath Dham, 7 in Gangotri Dham and 25 in Yamunotri Dham. Of these, one each died in Kedarnath and Badrinath on Sunday.