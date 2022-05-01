Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government has fixed the daily limit on the number of pilgrims for Char Dham Yatra, news agency ANI reported. The Char Dham Yatra is set to begin on May 3.

Daily limit for Char Dham Yatra pilgrims

As many as 15,000 pilgrims will be allowed daily at Badrinath, 12,000 at Kedarnath, 7,000 at Gangotri and 4,000 at Yamunotri. This arrangement has been made for 45 days.

Char Dham Yatra: What pilgrims must know

It is not mandatory for the pilgrims to carry a negative test report or COVID-19 vaccination certificate this year.

However, it is mandatory for all the travellers and devotees to register on the portal operated by the Tourism Department for Chardham Yatra in Uttarakhand.

Covid-19 India tally

A total of 3,324 coronavirus infections were reported today taking the case tally to 4,30,79,188, while the number of active cases increased to 19,092, according to data updated by the Union Health Ministry today.

The death toll has climbed to 5,23,843 with 40 fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases accounted for 0.04 per cent of the total infections,