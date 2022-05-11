Char Dham Yatra: Uttarakhand govt increases daily cap on pilgrims

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Daily cap on Char Dham pilgrims increased: The decision has been taken on the directions of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami for the convenience of pilgrims
With a rush of pilgrims for the Char Dham Yatra, the daily limit imposed on the number of people has been increased by 1,000 for the first 45 days of the yatra season. The state government had earlier capped the daily limit on the number of pilgrims during the Char Dham Yatra, which began on May 3.
The decision has been taken on the directions of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami for the convenience of pilgrims whose number this year is unusually high with Covid-induced restrictions no longer in force, the officials said.
Daily cap on Char Dham pilgrims increased
This number would now be revised to 16,000 for Badrinath, 13,000 for Kedarnath, 8,000 for Gangotri and 5,000 for Yamunotri.
Earlier, the government had capped the number of pilgrims at 15,000 for Badrinath, 12,000 for Kedarnath, 7,000 for Gangotri and 4,000 for Yamunotri.