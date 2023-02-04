Char Dham Yatra: Uttarakhand govt to introduce new system for devotees
Char Dham Yatra: The doors of Kedarnath Dham will open on April 26, and Gangotri and Yamunotri will open on April 22, while the doors of Shri Badrinath Dham will open the following day on April 27 morning.
Char Dham Yatra 2023: Preparations are in full swing for one of the famous Hindu pilgrimages with the announcement of the date for the opening doors of Kedarnath, Yamunotri, Gangotri, and Badrinath dhams. This year, the Uttarakhand government is making new arrangements to facilitate the yatra.
