Char Dham Yatra 2023: Preparations are in full swing for one of the famous Hindu pilgrimages with the announcement of the date for the opening doors of Kedarnath, Yamunotri, Gangotri, and Badrinath dhams. This year, the Uttarakhand government is making new arrangements to facilitate the yatra.

Sachin Kurve, Sttae Tourism Secretary said, “Arrangements are being made to provide better facilities to the pilgrims coming for the Char Dham Yatra. The government is also planning to introduce a new system to facilitate devotees. A new system will be implemented which will include separate arrangements from registration to darshan in all four Dhams."

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has put to rest any concerns regarding the Char Dham yatra in light of the subsidence in Joshimath. He even assured the public that the pilgrimage will be conducted safely.

He emphasized that there should be no doubts in the minds of people about Joshimath, which serves as the gateway to Badrinath. Dhami stated that 70% of the people in Joshimath are living their lives normally and that the roads to nearby Badrinath and Auli are fully open.

He added that the administration is making sure that the Char Dham yatra takes place without any disruptions and that the safety of pilgrims is of utmost importance.

The doors of Kedarnath Dham will open on April 26, and Gangotri and Yamunotri will open on April 22, while the doors of Shri Badrinath Dham will open the following day on April 27 morning.

According to the tradition, the time and date for the opening of the famous temple were decided at a religious ceremony held at the erstwhile Tehri royal palace on the occasion of Basant Panchami, according to officials of the Badrinath-Kedarnath.

The Badrinath Dham is one of the four ancient pilgrimage sites referred to as 'Char Dham' which also included Yamunotri, Gangotri, and Kedarnath. It is situated in the town of Badrinath in Uttarakhand. It remains open for six months every year (between the end of April and the beginning of November).

However, the state government will review preparation for the yatra 15 days prior to its commencement. Since Joshimath lies at the entrance of the yatra and the last major halt before Badrinath, officials will review preparations to ensure that the land subsidence issue does not impact the yatra.

(With ANI inputs)