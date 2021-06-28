Char Dham Yatra 2021: The Uttarakhand High Court on Monday stayed state Cabinet's decision permitting Char Dham Yatra with limited number of pilgrims. The court has also ordered live streaming of Char Dham shrines. It has posted the matter for July 7.

The state government had said that it would be issuing guidelines for the pilgrimage for people from three districts. Government spokesperson Subodh Uniyal informed the three districts from where pilgrims were allowed were Chamoli, Uttarkashi, and Rudraprayag.

The four pilgrimage sites in Uttarakhand are Badrinath, Kedarnath, Yamunotri and Gangotri.

Earlier, the State Cabinet decided to partially open the Chardham yatra for locals in limited numbers from July 1. Initially, it was decided, the yatra would be opened for residents of Chamoli, Uttarkashi and Rudraprayag districts with a cap on the number of pilgrims to visit the temples daily.

Bringing a negative RT-PCR/Rapid Antigen test report would be mandatory for every pilgrim and the standard operating procedure (SOPs) to be followed by pilgrims while visiting the temples will be issued separately, Uniyal had said.





