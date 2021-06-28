Char Dham Yatra: Uttarakhand HC stays state govt's decision permitting pilgrims

Char Dham Yatra: Uttarakhand HC stays state govt's decision permitting pilgrims1 min read . 03:06 PM IST
- The Uttarakhand government had allowed state residents to undertake the Char Dham Yatra from July 1
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Char Dham Yatra 2021: The Uttarakhand High Court on Monday stayed state Cabinet's decision permitting Char Dham Yatra with limited number of pilgrims. The court has also ordered live streaming of Char Dham shrines. It has posted the matter for July 7.
Char Dham Yatra 2021: The Uttarakhand High Court on Monday stayed state Cabinet's decision permitting Char Dham Yatra with limited number of pilgrims. The court has also ordered live streaming of Char Dham shrines. It has posted the matter for July 7.
The state government had said that it would be issuing guidelines for the pilgrimage for people from three districts. Government spokesperson Subodh Uniyal informed the three districts from where pilgrims were allowed were Chamoli, Uttarkashi, and Rudraprayag.
The state government had said that it would be issuing guidelines for the pilgrimage for people from three districts. Government spokesperson Subodh Uniyal informed the three districts from where pilgrims were allowed were Chamoli, Uttarkashi, and Rudraprayag.
The four pilgrimage sites in Uttarakhand are Badrinath, Kedarnath, Yamunotri and Gangotri.
Earlier, the State Cabinet decided to partially open the Chardham yatra for locals in limited numbers from July 1. Initially, it was decided, the yatra would be opened for residents of Chamoli, Uttarkashi and Rudraprayag districts with a cap on the number of pilgrims to visit the temples daily.
Bringing a negative RT-PCR/Rapid Antigen test report would be mandatory for every pilgrim and the standard operating procedure (SOPs) to be followed by pilgrims while visiting the temples will be issued separately, Uniyal had said.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!