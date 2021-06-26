The Uttarakhand administration will issue Char Dham Yatra guidelines for people from three districts after the government allowed state residents to undertake the pilgrimage.

The districts are Chamoli, Uttarkashi and Rudraprayag, reported news agency ANI quoting government spokesperson Subodh Uniyal.

Uniyal informed that the state government will ensure that all necessary Covid-19 protocols are followed and that priests are vaccinated.

The four pilgrimage sites in Uttarakhand are Badrinath, Kedarnath, Yamunotri and Gangotri.

The statement comes in the backdrop of the state government announcing a partial opening of the Chardham yatra for locals in limited numbers from 1 July.

Initially, the yatra will be opened for residents of Chamoli, Uttarkashi and Rudraprayag districts with a cap on the number of pilgrims who will be able to visit the temples daily from 1 July.

Bringing a negative RT-PCR/Rapid Antigen test report will be mandatory for every pilgrim and the standard operating procedure (SOPs) to be followed by pilgrims while visiting the temples will be issued separately, Uniyal said

On being asked about whether the Char Dham yatra will open for pilgrims from across the state, he said it will depend on the overall Covid situation.

"We have taken into account the predictions about the third wave and the Delta mutant of the pandemic before we go ahead with the decision to open the yatra for the whole of the state," the official added.

The Uttarakhand High Court had last week directed the state government to frame a standard operating procedure for the Char Dham yatra and warned it against any laxity as seen during the Kumbh Mela, which led to a spike in coronavirus cases.

The court observed that the government issued its SOPs a day before the beginning of the Kumbh and due to a lack of preparation, there was an increase in coronavirus cases, which tarnished the reputation of the state.

The bench observed that taking decisions at the last moment has its pitfalls.

Uttarakhand currently has 2,627 active cases.

With inputs from agencies.

