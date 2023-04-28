With unpredictable weather conditions in Uttarakhand and rising cases of heart attacks among several pilgrims, the Uttarakhand government has issued advisory pertaining to Char Dham Yatra. The Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand is one of the most popular Hindu pilgrimages in India. This pilgrimage is a tour of four holy sites - Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri - nestled high up in the Himalayas. The advisory has been issued in 11 languages (Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Bengali, Gujarati, Punjabi, Marathi, and Oriya). This year roughly nine people have died during the char dham yatra because of cardiac arrest. Besides, inclement weather conditions have affected the religious journey of hundreds of pilgrims going to Kedarnath.

