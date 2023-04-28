With unpredictable weather conditions in Uttarakhand and rising cases of heart attacks among several pilgrims, the Uttarakhand government has issued advisory pertaining to Char Dham Yatra. The Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand is one of the most popular Hindu pilgrimages in India. This pilgrimage is a tour of four holy sites - Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri - nestled high up in the Himalayas. The advisory has been issued in 11 languages (Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Bengali, Gujarati, Punjabi, Marathi, and Oriya). This year roughly nine people have died during the char dham yatra because of cardiac arrest. Besides, inclement weather conditions have affected the religious journey of hundreds of pilgrims going to Kedarnath.
Here's all you need to know about the Uttarakhand government's advisory on Chardham Yatra:
- The state government has advised that acclimatization before starting the journey is a must as the Himalayan temples in Chardham Yatra are located at a height of more than 2,700 metres.
- The Uttarakhand government has appealed to pilgrims and trekkers to plan a trip for at least seven days, allowing time to acclimatize. Plan for frequent breaks – take 5-10 min breaks every one hour of a trek or every two hours of automobile ascent.
- Pilgrims must ensure medical and trek preparedness before they travel. Because of the high altitude, travellers can be affected by extreme cold, low humidity, extreme ultraviolet radiation, low air pressure, and low oxygen. "High altitude can cause medical issues - it is critical to plan, prepare and pack for the same," the advisory said.
- The advisory suggests continuing practice breathing exercises for 5-10 minutes daily. Walk daily for 20-30 minutes.
- If someone has a history of heart disease, asthma, hypertension, or diabetes, get a health check-up done to ensure fitness for the trip.
- Pilgrims with pre-existing conditions like heart disease, asthma, hypertension, and diabetes should carry all existing medication and test devices besides the contact number of their home physician. According to the advisory avoid the yatra if the doctor says it.
- Always check the weather report before your travel, and ensure you have sufficient warm clothes to manage in extremely cold temperatures. Woolen sweaters, thermals, puffer jackets, gloves, socks, rain gear, raincoats, umbrellas, and basic health check equipment like Pulse Oximeter, thermometer, etc should be taken along.
- In case a pilgrim experiences chest pain, shortness of breath, persistent coughing, dizziness, vomiting, icy/cold skin, weakness, or numbness in one side of the body, they should reach out to the nearest health service touchpoint.
- Consumption of alcohol, sleeping pills, and strong painkillers during the yatra was prohibited.
- Pilgrims should drink at least two litres of fluid and take plenty of nutritious diet throughout the Yatra.
This week, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami flagged off vehicles equipped with medical facilities for Char Dham Yatra pilgrims. This time, the government has a special focus on the Kedarnath pilgrimage route. A medical relief post has been made here at every kilometre. To improve health services in Char Dham, 130 doctors have been deployed. this time.
