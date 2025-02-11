The Uttarakhand government has announced the dates for the Chardham Yatra 2025, a Hindu pilgrimage to four holy sites in Uttarakhand, India.

Several devotees visit the holy shrines of Badrinath, Kedarnath, Yamunotri and Gangotri every year.

Chardham Yatra 2025: Dates Chardham Yatra 2025 will begin with the opening of the Gangotri and Yamunotri shrines on April 30, 2025. The Badrinath shrine will open on May 4, while the opening date of the Kedarnath shrine will be announced on Mahashivaratri.

Chardham Yatra 2025: Registration process In a first, the Chardham Yatra devotees can register for the pilgrimage through online and offline modes. Nearly 60% of the registrations can be done online, while the rest 40% will be processed offline.

Devotees can register through the official Uttarakhand government website at registrationandtouristcare.uk.gov.in, which will begin on March 1, 2025.

A 24/7 offline registration counter will be available for the first 15 days of the Chardham Yatra 2025 to make the process more accessible. Following the first 15 days, the registration schedule will be. The authorities will set up offline counters in Haridwar, Rishikesh (20 counters each), and Vikas Nagar in Dehradun (15 counters).

The government will set up enhanced security measures in addition to the registration system.

The Chardham Yatra route will be divided into small sectors, where in every 10 km, a Cheetah Police patrol will be stationed.

Along the route, additional police forces will be stationed to ensure safety while pilgrims will be airlifted by helicopter in emergency cases.

The authorities are planning to make special arrangements to improve mobile network coverage and provide free food and accommodation for pilgrims from vulnerable populations.

Devotees must note that no VIP darshan is allowed during the first month of the Yatra, and all devotees will follow the standard procedures for darshan. The new measures are expected to provide a safe and comfortable experience during the Chardham Yatra.