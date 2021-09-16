Uttarakhand High Court has lifted the ban on Chardham Yatra. On Thursday, during the hearing, the High Court has withdrawn the June 28 decision of ban on Chardham Yatra. Following the rules of Covid-19, the court has ordered to start off the Chardham Yatra.

During the hearing, the Advocate General on behalf of the Uttarakhand government said that the corona infection is now under control. In such a situation, the ban should be removed from the pilgrimage.

While pronouncing the verdict, the court said only 800 devotees would be allowed at Kedarnath Dham, 1,200 at Badrinath Dham, 600 at Gangotri, and 400 devotees at Yamunotri Dham in a day. Devotees will not be able to take bath in any of the 'Kund'. The government will issue a new SOPs for the devotees.

Further, the court has ordered a mandatory Covid-19 negative report and double vaccination certificate for devotees.

The High Court on June 28 had put a stay on further orders based on lack of health services in Chardham Yatra districts, lack of adequate preparations to control Covid-19 infection, shortage of doctors, and the report of the district administration.

However, in July, the state government had filed a special leave petition in the Supreme Court.

The Chardham Yatra, which includes a visit to the Kedarnath temple, attracts lakhs of tourists and devotees every year from across the country and abroad.

