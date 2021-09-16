Chardham Yatra: Nainital HC lifts ban, puts cap on devotees. Check new rules

While pronouncing the verdict, the court said only 800 devotees would be allowed at Kedarnath Dham, 1,200 at Badrinath Dham, 600 at Gangotri, and 400 devotees at Yamunotri Dham in a day. Devotees will not be able to take bath in any of the 'Kund'. The government will issue a new SOPs for the devotees.