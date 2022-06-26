Char Dham Yatra updates: Badrinath highway blocked due to landslide

Recently, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited Badrinath to review the progress of redevelopment projects taken up at the Himalayan temple under a master plan and asked officials to speed up the work
Badrinath highway has been blocked due to overnight rainfall. According to ANI news agency, the Badrinath highway was blocked due to falling boulders at Birhi and Pagalnale. The restoration work is underway, an official said. According to the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee, more than 7,60,000 pilgrims visited Badrinath this year. The Badrinath Yatra began on May 8.
Recently, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited Badrinath to review the progress of redevelopment projects taken up at the Himalayan temple under a master plan and asked officials to speed up the work.
Projects reviewed by Dhami included riverfront development, construction of an arrival plaza, beautification of lakes near the temple, and construction of a loop road and a bypass by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), among others.
The Uttarakhand CM said the infrastructural projects taken up under the Badrinath master plan, which is a dream project of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are aimed at improving facilities for pilgrims and making the pilgrimage more convenient and smooth for them.
Streetscaping, queue management, temple, and ghat beautification, development of Badrish forest, and parking facilities are also part of the master plan, he said.
The chief minister asked officials to complete the projects in a time-bound manner without making any compromises on the quality of work.
Separately, pilgrims of Char Dham Yatra ( Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri) will get insurance coverage of ₹1 lakh if they meet with an accident.
The insurance cover for the pilgrims will be provided by United India Insurance Company Ltd on behalf of Manav Utthan Seva Samiti, a spiritual institution founded by Uttarakhand Tourism and Culture Minister Satpal Maharaj.
