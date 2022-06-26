Char Dham Yatra updates: Badrinath highway blocked due to landslide

Badrinath highway has been blocked due to overnight rainfall. According to ANI news agency, the Badrinath highway was blocked due to falling boulders at Birhi and Pagalnale. The restoration work is underway, an official said. According to the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee, more than 7,60,000 pilgrims visited Badrinath this year. The Badrinath Yatra began on May 8.

