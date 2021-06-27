Chardham Yatra: Uttarakhand to intensify Covid-19 vaccination

Uttarakhand government on Saturday said additional doses of COVID-19 vaccines were made available to inoculate the persons related to the Chardham Yatra. Ahead of the opening of Chardham Yatra for the residents of 3 districts of Uttarakhand, such instructions were given by the Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat.

As per the state government, additional vaccines have been given to the districts of Chamoli, Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, along with the districts of Tehri and Pauri, which are on the way of the Char Dham Yatra.

The Chief Minister has also instructed to vaccinate all those who will be in direct contact with pilgrims of the yatra before its commencement, to ensure the safety of both the locals and the visitors.

Guidelines have been issued to the concerned officials to vaccinate the priests, shopkeepers, Dhaba operators, local residents, mule operators, cab drivers, and others associated with the Chardham yatra timely.

Following the order, 5,000 additional doses each have been provided to the aforementioned districts. However, Uttarkashi received 10,000 additional doses of vaccine.

Over 31 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses administered so far

The Centre on Saturday told the Supreme Court that till June 25 more than 31 crore Covid vaccine doses have been administered across the country which includes over 1.73 crore doses to Health Care Workers (HCWs).

Over 2.66 crore doses have been administered to Frontline Workers (FLWs), over 9.93 crores doses to persons between 45 to 59 years of age and over 8.96 crore doses to persons above the age of 60 years, it said.

The government said besides these, over 7.84 crore doses have been administered to persons between 18 to 44 years of age.

"Total 44.2 per cent of the priority population of persons above 45 years of age and 13 per cent of the population group of 18-44 years of age have received the first vaccine dose," the Centre said in its affidavit filed in the top court in the suo motu matter on COVID-19 management.

The Centre which gave the status of COVID-19 vaccines administered from January to June 25 said that a total of 27.3 per cent of the eligible population (18 years and above) have received one dose of vaccine.

(With inputs from agencies)

