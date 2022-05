In view of the Chardham Yatra, Uttarakhand government has decided to impose a ban on the movement of vehicles on mountain routes in the state. The ban on vehicular movement will be from 10 am to 4 pm.

"It has been decided by the government to ban the movement of vehicles on mountain routes from 10.00 am to 4.00 pm during Chardham Yatra," Uttarakhand Transport Commissioner Ranveer Singh Chouhan told ANI.

The Chardham Yatra began on Akshaya Tritiya (May 3) with the opening of the portals of Gangotri and Yamunotri temples in Uttarkashi district. Kedarnath will open on May 6 and Badrinath on May 8.

Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand government has capped the daily limit on the number of pilgrims visiting the Char Dham Yatra. The daily limit imposed on the number of pilgrims is 15,000 for Badrinath, 12,000 for Kedarnath, 7,000 for Gangotri and 4,000 for Yamunotri.