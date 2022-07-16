The Indian National Congress on Saturday alleged that the charges levelled by the Gujarat government against late party leader Ahmed Patel were part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "systematic strategy to absolve himself of any responsibility for the communal carnage" in 2002. A statement issued by Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary in-charge of the party's communication, media and publicity department said, it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "unwillingness and incapacity" as the then Gujarat chief minister "to control the carnage" that had led the then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee to remind him of his "rajdharma."

