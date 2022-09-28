Charges against PFI and its 7 associates that led to govt crackdown and ban2 min read . Updated: 28 Sep 2022, 11:12 AM IST
The groundwork for the ban was prepared since the NIA raided 93 PFI locations in 15 states on September 22
PFI ban: In a huge step against home grown terrorism, the Union Home Ministry has banned the Popular Front of India (PFI) and iits several associates for 5 years. The groundwork for the ban was prepared since the NIA raided 93 PFI locations in 15 states on September 22 followed by country-wide state police raids on the organisation that was radicalizing Muslim youth towards extremism.