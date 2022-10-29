Chargesheet against comedian Bharti Singh, husband in 2020 drugs case1 min read . Updated: 29 Oct 2022, 02:26 PM IST
The NCB had raided the production office and house of Bharti and seized 86.5 grams of ganja (cannabis) from their place in 2020.
The NCB had raided the production office and house of Bharti and seized 86.5 grams of ganja (cannabis) from their place in 2020.
Mumbai Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has filed a 200-page chargesheet against comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa in connection to the 2020 drug case.