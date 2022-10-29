Mumbai Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has filed a 200-page chargesheet against comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa in connection to the 2020 drug case.

In November 2020, Bharti and Haarsh were arrested by the NCB for alleged possession of cannabis. The NCB had raided Bharti's production office and house and seized 86.5 grams of ganja (cannabis)

However, the couple was granted bail by a special (narcotics) court.

"Both Bharti and her husband Haarsh Limbachiya accepted consumption of Ganja."The search was conducted as part of a probe by the NCB into alleged drug use in the entertainment industry," earlier an NCB official said.

Bharti and Haarsh have hosted several reality shows. Bharti is currently the host on singing reality show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs 2022. Both Bharti and Haarsh were earlier hosts on another show, Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan. They also launched the third season of their own comedy game show, Khatra Khatra Khatra earlier this year.

Bharti and Haarsh regularly post fun videos from their daily life on Instagram and on their YouTube channel. Many videos also feature their son Lakshya, nicknamed Golla.

