Chargesheet against comedian Bharti Singh, husband in 2020 drugs case

Bharti and Haarsh have hosted several reality shows. Bharti is currently the host on singing reality show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs 2022. Both Bharti and Haarsh were earlier hosts on another show, Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan. They also launched the third season of their own comedy game show, Khatra Khatra Khatra earlier this year.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}