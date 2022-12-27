French serial killer Charles Sobhraj, responsible for multiple murders in the 1970s across Asia, was released from Nepal prison last week after serving for almost 20 years

On Friday, he was put on a flight at Kathmandu airport to take him to Paris via Doha. From the flight, a picture went viral that shows his co-passengers reaction after realising who the person sitting next to her was.

Look at the woman beside Charles Sobhraj..

Born in Saigon to an Indian father and a Vietnamese mother who later married a Frenchman, Sobhraj embarked on an international life of crime and ended up in Thailand in 1975. Nicknamed the "bikini killer", Sobhraj was eventually linked to more than 20 murders.

He was arrested in India in 1976 and ultimately spent 21 years in jail there, with a brief break in 1986 when he drugged prison guards and escaped. He was recaptured in the Indian coastal state of Goa.

Sobhraj's life was chronicled in the series "The Serpent", co-produced by Netflix and the BBC, detailing how he terrorised the continent with a string of murders that targeted tourists.

The court ordered Sobhraj, who had heart surgery in 2017, be released on health grounds after he served more than three-quarters of his sentence for murdering a US tourist and a Canadian in Nepal in the 1970s.