Charred vehicles, shards of glass: Bengaluru's riot-hit areas resemble war zone

Earlier, three people were killed in police firing and scores of others wounded, including at least 50 policemen in the violence and arson that erupted in the city on Tuesday night and continued till the wee hours of Wednesday. Property of Congress legislator Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy and his family members were targeted after a 'communally sensitive' social media post uploaded online by one of his relatives enraged a section of people. "We were not at home when all this happened," Jayanthi, the MLA's sister said weeping inconsolably.