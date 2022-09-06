Chartered accountants could become brand ambassadors of ‘Brand India’: Goyal

Goyal said that the next 25 years would be a very crucial time for India to grow from strength to strength and occupy an important place in the geopolitical arena and ICAI also has a crucial role to play in this journey
Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal has urged Indian chartered accountant professionals to become ambassadors of ‘Brand India’ and help attract investments from all over the world.
The minister was addressing a gathering in San Francisco after launching the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) in six regions in the US and congratulated the office bearers for their work.
Goyal said that the next 25 years would be a very crucial time for India to grow from strength to strength and occupy an important place in the geopolitical arena.
ICAI also has a crucial role to play in this journey of India, he said and added that he was looking forward to a time when the institute would have a hundred international offices.
Underscoring that chartered Accountants all over the world have been contributing immensely to economic development, the minister said the value of a CAs’ signature made their task serious and onerous.
Referring to the 21st World Congress of Accountants which is to be held in Mumbai in November 2022 for the first time in 118 years, Goyal said that it was set to happen when India was at the cusp of the G20 presidency. It is a recognition of the growing relevance India has in the comity of nations, he added.
Observing that India was an island of stability in a turbulent world, the minister said that India is one of the fastest growing nations today.
Stressing upon India’s relentless focus on inflation, Goyal said that since 2014, the government had ensured that inflation was the primary focus of RBI.
Goyal said that India was one of the most favoured investment destinations and a preferred partner to the world today.
“World leaders are making every effort to expand their engagement and trade with India through bilateral agreements. We have had two successful FTAs with Australia and UAE and we are at an advanced stage of negotiations with the UK and it will possibly be concluded by Diwali," he said.
