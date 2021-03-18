NEW DELHI: A rise in first-time flyers seeking to minimise exposure to covid-19, upcoming elections, and improving travel appetite, especially after the rollout of vaccines, have led to a rise in bookings of private charter aircraft and helicopters, top industry officials told Mint.

Bookings of private charter planes, which were down by at least 50% during the pandemic, is on the mend, said Sanjay Julka, chief executive officer (technical) at Club One Air, one of the country's oldest and biggest air charter companies.

"We have a bigger customer base as we now have two sets of customers - who travelled with us during pre-covid times, and a new set of customers that usually flew business class in commercial flights, but switched to private jets after post-covid," Julka said.

"Our popular aircraft, which used to do 40-50 hours a month before February 2020, are now back to operating at the pre covid levels.All our fixed wing aircraft are currently booked," Julka added.

Some of the popular aircraft currently with Club One Air are Falcon 2000, Challenger 600 series, Embraer Legacy 600, Cessna Citation, Hawker, among others.

Bookings for private charter planes and helicopters in March so far are at levels seen in late 2019 and early 2020, with many leased out for election campaigns. State elections are slated to take place in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Pondicherry in the coming months.

Helicopters are a popular mode of transport for politicians during elections and political parties typically book out all available helicopters with charter companies during the campaigning phase.

"All our helicopters are booked due to election flying," said Vikas Grover, chief pilot at Global Vectra Helicopters Limited (GVHL), which has about 12 helicopters used for both offshore and onshore trips.

GVHL's customers are typically off-shore companies like Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC), state governments, religious tourists, political parties and business travellers among others.

"The tourist season (for private charters) starts from May and goes on till October. We are hoping for the sector to revive by then," he added.

Meanwhile, some private charter companies are seeing so much demand from business and leisure travelers that they haven't been to lease aircraft to political parties.

"Every year the demand for jets/helicopters soars during campaigning of elections, and we usually do have our 28 aircrafts booked during elections. We give our aircrafts to intermediaries who are further in touch with the political parties directly. This year, however, despite a lot of demand for all the five states we have not provided any planes for elections due to regular customer commitments," said Kanika Tekriwal, chief executive and founder of private jet and helicopter operator Jetsetgo Aviation Services Pvt. Ltd.

"The demand has increased by almost nine-folds since the lockdown. More than business travel we witnessed the market demand for leisure travel," Tekriwal added.

Some of the popular routes serviced by Jetsetgo include Delhi- Mumbai, Hyderabad- Delhi, Kolkata – Ahmedabad, Mumbai – Hyderabad, Mumbai – Kolkata, Delhi – Pune, Kolkata – Ahmedabad, Vijaywada – Delhi, Mumbai- Shamshabad.

With the return of corporate and leisure travellers, private charter operators expect the sector to bounce back in the coming months.

"Our average occupancy has gone up from 3.2 pre covid-19 to 4.2 post lockdown (in a 5 seater helicopter)," said Karanpal Singh – Founder, Hunch Ventures and BLADE India, a helicopter charter company.

"BLADE’s services in Maharashtra (Mumbai – Pune – Shirdi) have been received really well by all segments, whether it is business, leisure and pilgrimage. The demand on the Pune - Mumbai route has picked up post lockdown as more people are travelling for business and leisure again," Singh added.

