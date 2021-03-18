Chartered aircraft bookings rise due to elections, improving travel appetite

"Every year the demand for jets/helicopters soars during campaigning of elections, and we usually do have our 28 aircrafts booked during elections. We give our aircrafts to intermediaries who are further in touch with the political parties directly. This year, however, despite a lot of demand for all the five states we have not provided any planes for elections due to regular customer commitments," said Kanika Tekriwal, chief executive and founder of private jet and helicopter operator Jetsetgo Aviation Services Pvt. Ltd.

