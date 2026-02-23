Delhi-bound air ambulance loses radar contact, crashes with 7 onboard

A medical charter aircraft operated by Redbird Airways Pvt Ltd, flying from Ranchi to Delhi, crashed on Monday in Chatra, Jharkhand. The aircraft was carrying seven people on board. The aircraft, a Beechcraft King Air BE9L, took off from Ranchi for Delhi at around 1337 UTC or 7:07 pm IST.

The air ambulance had a patient on board, along with a doctor, a paramedic, two attendants, the pilot in command and a co-pilot. The aircraft was expected to land in Delhi at around 10 pm.

It lost contact with Air Traffic Control at 7:34 pm, with its last recorded location near Palamau.

Officials said the aircraft crashed in the Kasiyatu forest area of Simaria, near Chatra.

“On 23.02.2026, a Redbird Airways Pvt Ltd Beechcraft C90 aircraft (VT-AJV), operating a medical evacuation (air ambulance) flight on the Ranchi–Delhi sector, crashed in Kasaria Panchayat of Chatra district, Jharkhand. There were seven persons on board, including two crew members.

The aircraft took off from Ranchi at 19:11 IST. After establishing contact with Kolkata, the aircraft lost communication and radar contact at 19:34 IST, at approximately 100 nautical miles south-east of Varanasi.

District administration search and rescue teams have reached the location, and an Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau team is being dispatched for investigation. Further information will be shared,” the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said in a statement.

The Superintendent of Police in Chatra told Hindustan Times that police teams were on their way to the crash site, after which details regarding casualties and damage would be confirmed.

The pilots were identified as Vivek Vikas Bhagat and Savrajdeep Singh. The patient being transported was Sanjay Kumar, 41.