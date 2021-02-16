Charting India’s new liberalized mapping policy

Until now, mapping in India existed in a legal grey zone. The Survey of India was technically the only agency authorized to produce maps. Over the past two decades, private players like MapmyIndia and Google Maps had started to utilize satellite images to produce digital maps, but this required the help of a process called “ground truthing", wherein a person physically visited a building or a road to cross-check ground reality against the satellite-based map. In some instances, these surveyors would be hassled. Private entities could also not produce high-res maps with an accuracy of 1 metre or less. This will now be allowed.