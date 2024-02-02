Charts throw up worry lines after Nifty kisses record

“Today’s pattern shows that the bulls could not sustain at the day’s higher levels, with the bears overwhelming them at each one of them," said Rohit Srivastava, founder, IndiaCharts. “We will have to wait and see how Monday’s close pans out. If the closing is below 21805, the trend will have reversed and we could see selling especially since the Bank Nifty failed to breach the technical resistance of 47029."