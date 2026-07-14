Chasing AI jobs for 30% salary hike? Report says don't ignore this sector offering 50% increment

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and deep tech have completely dominated India’s job market in 2026. The tech specialists are in demand as businesses upgrade to AI-first models and expand global capability centres.

While AI experts are eyeing lucrative compensation, data shows another sector is a massive, hidden outlier, with salary increments as high as 50%.

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According to the latest Michael Page India Salary Guide 2026, the job market is effectively splitting into two. For the majority, growth is stabilising. But for niche talent, a fierce bidding war is underway.

Also Read | Prepare for an AI jobs apocalypse

Here is where the real money is hiding in 2026:

End of the generalist era After years of post-pandemic volatility, the broader Indian job market is cooling down. The headline figure for overall annual salary increments across most industries is projected to settle between 8% and 12%.

This signals a mature, predictable market where companies are focusing on structured growth rather than aggressive hiring sprees. For generalists, this means stable but modest wage growth that barely outpaces inflation.

The era of the "jack of all trades" commanding premium compensation has officially ended.

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Traditional IT slowdown For decades, the traditional Information Technology (IT) sector was the reliable engine for middle-class wealth creation in India. In 2026, however, that engine is operating at a moderate cruising speed.

The Michael Page report noted that average salary hikes in the broader IT and Retail sectors are languishing in the 6% to 10% range.

While the sector remains massive, routine software development and IT services are no longer the absolute kings of the salary increment table.

Also Read | Coforge’s bold FY30 plan needs global macros to turn favourable for IT sector

30% AI and Deep-Tech Premium If you possess highly sought-after technical skills, the rules of the game change entirely. The data confirms that professionals specialising in AI, Machine Learning, semiconductors, and battery technologies can command salary increases of up to 30% when changing jobs.

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India is transitioning from a traditional back-office destination to a strategic global engineering hub. With worldwide semiconductor investments accelerating and a severe shortage of embedded design specialists, companies are paying a hefty premium to secure deep-tech talent.

Hidden 50% goldmine: ESG in construction While a 30% hike in AI is impressive, it is not the ceiling. The most startling revelation from the 2026 data is that Property & Construction, specifically ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) focused roles, are commanding staggering salary hikes of 35% to 50%.

While the tech world commands the spotlight, sustainability experts in real estate are experiencing the most aggressive bidding war in the country.

What is driving the sustainability boom? This astronomical surge in compensation is the result of two massive forces converging. First, India is in the midst of a historic infrastructure and real estate boom. Second, the regulatory hammer has fallen.

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With the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) tightening its BRSR Core (Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting) mandates, top-listed companies are legally required to conduct rigorous ESG audits.

The market is starved for qualified sustainability consultants, green-building architects, and carbon-footprint analysts, driving their market value through the roof.

Healthcare’s quiet revolution Beyond infrastructure, the Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare sector is quietly outperforming traditional IT, offering average increments of 12% to 15%. This premium is driven primarily by the integration of Generative AI into drug discovery and R&D.

Data scientists and computational biologists who understand the life sciences are scarce, and healthcare corporations are willing to pay above-market rates to acquire them, aiming to slash drug development timelines.

Navigating the ‘Loyalty Tax’ The underlying theme of the 2026 salary landscape is the emergence of a “loyalty tax”. The report clearly showed that massive 30%-50% jumps are primarily available to specialists when they switch jobs.

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Companies are highly motivated to pay acquisition premiums for scarce talent but remain conservative with internal retention budgets, forcing professionals to test the open market to realise their true value.

Road ahead for the Indian Workforce The Indian job market in 2026 is not slowing down; it is aggressively segmenting.

If you are in a generalist role, expect stability and single-digit growth. However, if you are building precision expertise in ESG compliance, semiconductor design, or AI architecture, the upside is unprecedented. The market is no longer rewarding tenure; it is rewarding scarcity.

About the Author Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjac...Read More ✕ Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers.



Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging.



At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism.



Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist.



Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.

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