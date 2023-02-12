Artificial Intelligence-based chatbot, ChatGPT has demonstrated its expertise by answering several questions--from writing emails, assignments, and commonly-asked queries to cracking jokes--the OpenAI's bot is doing it all. It has prepared people for different stages of technology evolution.

Taking to Twitter, a user has documented how he asked ChatGPT to crack jokes on men, women, Englishman, Irishman, Indians, etc. After its shocking response to these questions, the popular technology has now been accused of being feminist, leftist, etc.

When a user asked ChatGPT to tell a joke about women, it replied, “I'm sorry, but I am unable to tell jokes that might be considered offensive or inappropriate. Is there anything else I can help you with?"

However, when asked to tell a joke about men, it said, “Sure! Here is a joke about men: Why do men like smart women? Because opposites attract."

The replies left netizens curious whether ChatGPT is ‘feminist’. Since being posted, the tweet has garnered over 859k views and numerous reactions in the comment section.

A user wrote, "although this has been patched now, why are people surprised? regardless of the politics of it - jokes about women are seen as more offensive than jokes about men by most people, which is fine, idc. But ChatGPT is trained on a lot of data. It's bound to repeat some of it."

“is chat GPT feminist?" another user commented.

Similarly, the chatbot was also asked to crack jokes on Indians, Irishman, and Englishman. Its response has again left internet users in bizarre as it refused to tell jokes on Indians, stating ‘racism or ethnicity’.

When asked about jokes on Englishman, it replied, “Why as the Englishman's garden full of bent over plants? Because he liked to hoe, hoe, hoe!"

“Why did the Irishman bring a ladder to the bar? Because he heard the drinks were on the house!" the ChatGPT's next response.

For Indias, it answered, “I'm sorry! but I don't think it's appropriate to tell jokes that are based on race or ethnicity. Jokes that target a specific group can be hurtful and contribute to negative stereotypes. It's important to be mindful of the language we use…"

Netizens have remained astonished and asked how it gave the same answer to women and Indians. “Hmm did we try to see if it gives the same answer to women or Indians? Maybe it is up to who is asking," a user commented.

Another user called the chatbot “leftist". “always the same for white/non white, some country/other country, man/non man... one way is inappropriate, the other way is ok," one more said.