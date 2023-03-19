OpenAI unveiled the latest addition to its series of language models – the GPT-4. This new model promises to be more sophisticated and better than its predecessor, the GPT-3. It is a large multimodal model that can exhibit human-like performance in a variety of tasks.

OpenAI claims that GPT-4 is more advanced in three significant areas, namely creativity, visual comprehension, and context handling. GPT-4 is said to be significantly better than its predecessor in terms of creativity, both in terms of generating and collaborating with users on creative projects. This includes music, screenplays, technical writing, and even adapting to a user's writing style. But can the new model replace humans?

A twitter user recently asked GPT-4 to identify jobs that can be replaced by the new model in the near future.

Prashanth Rangaswamy in a tweet shared a list of 20 jobs that GPT-4 can replace, along with the human traits it can replace with.

The jobs that GPT-4 can replace included: data entry clerk, customer service representative, proofreader, paralegal, Bookkeeper, Translator, copywriter, market research analyst, social media manager, appointment scheduler, telemarketer, virtual assistant, transcriptionist, tutor, technical support analyst, email marketer, email marketer, content marketer, and even recruiter.

Stating the human traits that it can replace, the GPT-4 listed traits like speed and accuracy, attention to detail, mathematical skills, creativity and writing, content creation and curation. multitasking and organisation, fact checking and writing and among others.

Earlier, in a demonstration, the engineers at OpenAI noted that the enhanced version of ChatGPT had outperformed 90 percent of humans in some of the toughest exams in the US. Based on its excellent results, GPT-4 has garnered significant attention, and several startups have signed up to use its API in their applications.

According to reports, GPT-4 achieved a score at the 93rd percentile on an SAT reading exam and the 89th percentile on an SAT math test.

Furthermore, it also performed well on other tests, achieving an 88% score on the LSAT, an 80 percent score on the GRE quantitative, and a remarkable 99 percent on the GRE Verbal.

As per media reports, educational companies, such as Duolingo and Khan Academy, have partnered with OpenAI to incorporate the language model GPT into their products. Duolingo is focused on developing conversational bots, while Khan Academy is creating automated tutors, and both companies are hoping to leverage the power of GPT to improve their offerings and provide more effective learning experiences to their users.

Earlier, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the country's largest information technology services, said that generative artificial intelligence platforms like Microsoft-backed OpenAI's ChatGPT will create an "AI co-worker" and not replace jobs.

"It's (generative AI) a good thing to happen for the future, but I think it will be collaboration rather than replacement," Lakkad said.

"..it (generative AI) will be a co-worker. It will be a co-worker and that co-worker will take time for them to understand the context of the customer," Lakkad was quoted as saying by PTI.

Lakkad had said, "It is not that jobs will get replaced, but the job definitions will change." He said the context in which a particular customer works is extremely important, and the need to differentiate its offerings from competition makes it essential for a customer to keep on evolving continuously.