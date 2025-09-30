Chats with women, photos with air hostesses found on sexual harassment-accused godman Chaitanyanand Saraswati's phone

Days after 'godman' Chaitanyanand Saraswati's arrest for sexually harassing 17 students at a private institute in Delhi, police have found chats with multiple women on the accused's phone.

According to news agency PTI, which cited police sources, the chats revealed that 'godman' Saraswati tried to lure women with false promises. Also found on the device were multiple photos of the 'godman' with air hostesses, as well as screenshots of the display pictures of women from their social media handles.

The development comes at a time when Saraswati has also been confronted with two of his female aides, who, as per the cops, had been allegedly threatened by the 'godman' to delete lewd messages sent by him. The two are also being questioned as part of the probe, police told PTI.

The former chairman of the Sri Sharada Institute of Indian Management Research in Delhi's Vasant Kunj, Saraswati had multiple FIRs charging him with molestation, cheating, and forgery. The 'godman' had been absconding for nearly a month when he was arrested in Agra on Sunday.

With charges ranging from mass molestation to financial irregularities worth ₹122 crore, the 'godman' reportedly kept changing his appearance and hideouts while on the run, complicating efforts by authorities to track him down.

'No remorse' Once arrested, Saraswati was on Monday taken to the campus of the private institute to pinpoint the locations where he used to call his victims.

However, police told PTI that the 'godman' had not been cooperating with the probe, and had even attempted to mislead investigators. In addition to "evasive replies", cops further said that the 'godman' had shown no sign of remorse for his actions.