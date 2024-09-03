Chattisgarh: Nine maoists killed in Dantewada gunfight; joint operation of DRG,CRPF underway

Nine Maoists were killed in a joint operation by the District Reserve Guard and CRPF in Dantewada, Chhattisgarh.

Livemint
Published3 Sep 2024, 01:40 PM IST
Chattisgarh: A joint team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) killed nine Maoists during an ongoing encounter in the Dantewada district on Tuesday, said officials.

With this incident, 154 Naxalites have been gunned down by the security forces in different encounters in Chhattisgarh so far this year, the police said, reported PTI. 

The operation began at 10:30 am, and is still underway. Following an intense gunfight, the bodies of nine naxalites, clad in uniform, were recovered from the spot, further stated the police. 

The officials said that the operation was based on intelligence inputs that indicated the presence of Maoists in the area.

According to a statement by the police, a large quality of weapons, including several varieties of rifles have been recovered.

“So far, nine Maoists have been killed, and a large quantity of weapons, including a Self-Loading Rifle (SLR), a .303 Rifle, and a .315 Bore Rifle, have been recovered from the spot,” read the police statement.

The statement also mentioned that all the jawans are safe, and more updates would be shared once the operation is complete.

(Keep checking for more updates)

First Published:3 Sep 2024, 01:40 PM IST
