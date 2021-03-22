OPEN APP
Schools, colleges and Anganwadis will be closed in Chhattisgarh with immediate effect in view of a surge in COVID-19 cases in the state, informed State Minister Ravindra Choubey on Sunday.

Baghel on Sunday had chaired a meeting of his cabinet ministers and senior officials to ensure that all health protocols related to coronavirus are in place to check the spread of the virus ahead of the Holi festival.

"It has been decided by the state government that in view of spike in COVID-19 cases, all schools will remain closed till further orders. Except for Class 10 and 12 board exams, exams of all other classes will not take place and all students will be given general promotions," the Chief Minister tweeted.

According to data from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), Chhattisgarh has 7693 active cases as of Sunday. Since Saturday, the state has witnessed an increase of 940 cases.

The cumulative COVID-19 cured, discharged and migrated cases in the state stood at 31,1520, while the death toll has mounted to 3,940.

