Chyawanprash, Ayush drugs, yoga: Govt's protocol for recovered covid patients

NEW DELHI: The Union health ministry on Sunday issued management protocols for patients who have recovered from covid-19 and suggested following alternative medicinal system that includes intake of Chyawanprash, and Ayush medicines and practising yoga asanas to boost immunity.

Recovered patients may continue to report wide variety of signs and symptoms including fatigue, body ache, cough, sore throat, difficulty in breathing, etc, it said. A holistic approach is required for follow up care and well-being of all post-covid recovering patients, the ministry said.

The government suggested drinking adequate quantity of warm water and taking immunity boosting Ayush medicines to be prescribed by a qualified practitioner.

The document provides an integrated holistic approach for managing patients who have recovered enough from covid for care at home. “It is not meant to be used as preventive / curative therapy. The recovery period is likely to be longer for patients who suffered from more severe form of the disease and those with pre-existing illness," the government said.

Use of mask, hand and respiratory hygiene, and physical distancing should be followed by the patients who have recovered, it added

The protocols ask for self-health monitoring at home -- temperature, blood pressure, blood sugar (especially, if diabetic), pulse oximetry etc. (if medically advised). “If there is persistent dry cough / sore throat, do saline gargles and take steam inhalation. The addition of herbs/spices for gargling/steam inhalation. Cough medications, should be taken on advice of medical doctor or qualified practitioner of Ayush," it said.

The government also asked recovered patients to participate in group sessions of yoga, meditation etc. while taking all due precautions like physical distancing.

The protocol comes at a time when India is witnessing several post covid complications in some cases. Union Home Minister Amit Shah was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi on Saturday.

“Shri Amit Shah, Honourable Home Minister was discharged from AIIMS, New Delhi, after post Covid care on August 30. As per advise given at discharge, he has now been admitted for complete medical checkup before parliament session for 1-2 days," the premier medical institute said in an official statement.

The 55-year-old leader tested covid-19 positive on 2 August and later his test came negative but due to some post covid-19 recovery symptoms such as fatigue, he was again admitted to the premier medical institute. Shah was also treated for post covid care at a private hospital in Gurugram last month.

