Cheap oil, more exports may keep India’s CAD low

For an economy such as India, a current account deficit could imply a weaker domestic demand as it signals less imports rather than greater exports. However, several other factors are at play. Lockdown restrictions could have resulted in adequate inventory piling up, leading to reduced imports. There could also be risk aversion on the part of businesses and consumers. Nevertheless, a current account deficit at this juncture does point at a weaker level of domestic demand which could be because of the heightened uncertainty and its consequent risk aversion.