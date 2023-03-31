Check LPG cylinder prices today! Will they change tomorrow, April 1, 2023?2 min read . Updated: 31 Mar 2023, 10:39 AM IST
It is pertinent to note that the domestic LPG cylinder has become costlier by ₹103 this year. The new financial year will start tomorrow, April 1, 2023.
Just one day left! The new financial year will begin tomorrow, Saturday, April 1, 2023. The central government has given relief to crores of people by extending the last date for linking PAN-Aadhaar, adding nominees to demat accounts, etc. Hence, consumers must also be wondering whether there will be any relief in LPG prices.
