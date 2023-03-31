Just one day left! The new financial year will begin tomorrow, Saturday, April 1, 2023. The central government has given relief to crores of people by extending the last date for linking PAN-Aadhaar, adding nominees to demat accounts, etc. Hence, consumers must also be wondering whether there will be any relief in LPG prices.

Increase or decrease? the prices of LPG cylinders can be checked on April 1, 2023, because the petroleum companies update the rates on the first day of the new financial year.

However, it is pertinent to note that the domestic LPG cylinder has become costlier by ₹103 this year, while the commercial cylinder has become cheaper by about ₹134.

Take a look at domestic LPG cylinder prices on March 31, 2023:

City name Price (Rs) Srinagar 1,219 Delhi 1,103 Patna 1,201 Leh 1,299 Aizawl 1,260 Andaman 1,179 Ranchi 1,160.5 Shimla 1,147.5 Lucknow 1,140.5 Kolkata 1,129 Chennai 1,118.5 Bengaluru 1,115.5 Mumbai 1,112.5 Ahmedabad 1,110 Chandigarh 1,112.5

Every household is entitled to 12 cylinders of 14.2 kg each at subsidized rates in a year. Beyond that, customers need to make any additional purchases of LPG cylinders at the market price. Under the PAHAL (Direct Benefit Transfer of LPG) scheme, consumers get LPG cylinders at a subsidized rate. The subsidy depends on several factors such as foreign exchange rates, and crude oil prices.

The government earlier this month has also extended the ₹200 per LPG cylinder subsidy under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) by one year in the wake of high prices of petroleum products in the international market.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has approved a subsidy of ₹200 per 14.2 kg cylinder for up to 12 refills per year to be provided to the beneficiaries of PMUY, I&B Minister Anurag Thakur told reporters.

The subsidy is credited directly to the bank accounts of the eligible beneficiaries.