Check out the look of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air's crew
2 min read.11:48 AM ISTLivemint
The air crew's recently unveiled uniform focuses on providing the best possible stretch to ensure employees' comfort over their busy flight schedules, said the company in its statement
Unlike normal crew uniforms for airlines with stiff skirts, crisp suits and pointy shoes, the Akasa Air, India's newest airline backed by billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala unveiled sustainable and comfortable uniforms for its crew members.
According to a statement issued by the company on Monday, the uniform focuses on aesthetics and comfort and reflects the warm, friendly and happy personality of Akasa Air.
In a first for an airline in the country, the crew’s uniform is a combination of black trousers and short orange bandgala kurtis for female crew members, while male members get to wear orange T-shirts and black jackets. To top it off, all crew members sport sneakers, instead of formal footwear.
The uniform fit focuses on providing the best possible stretch to ensure employees' comfort over their busy flight schedules. Designed by Rajesh Pratap Singh, the jacket draws inspiration from the Indian bandh gala and is forward-looking in a modern version of the garment, the company said in a statement.
The lightweight sneakers, by Vanilla Moon, have been designed keeping the mobile lifestyle of the crew members in mind with their sole made from recycled rubber without the use of plastic.
Unveiling its crew's look, the company tweeted, “Comfortable, Eco-Friendly & Fun. Presenting the all-new Akasa Air crew uniforms designed to keep our organisation’s core value of putting the comfort of our employees and the environment first."
“Inspired by our roots. Our crew jacket design draws inspiration from the Indian bandhgala and takes it farther into the future," it said in another tweet."
