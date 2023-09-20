Check out these sharp quotes of wit and humour by Amit Shah at Lok Sabha

Check out these sharp quotes of wit and humour by Amit Shah at Lok Sabha2 min read 20 Sep 2023, 09:43 PM IST
The Lok Sabha cleared the historic women's reservation bill on Wednesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah not only called for unity of the parliament on the bill, but also cleverly targeted the opposition for taking credit of the bill
The parliament proceedings witnessed ruckus and uproar throughout the day during the discussion of women's reservation bill on Wednesday. At the end, the bill was passed in a vast majority of 454 votes in Lok Sabha. Before the clearance, the discussion was concluded by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He not only called for Lok Sabha unity on the bill, but also targeted opposition parties, especially Congress, at various fronts.