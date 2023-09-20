Check out these sharp quotes of wit and humour by Amit Shah at Lok Sabha

The parliament proceedings witnessed ruckus and uproar throughout the day during the discussion of women's reservation bill on Wednesday. At the end, the bill was passed in a vast majority of 454 votes in Lok Sabha. Before the clearance, the discussion was concluded by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He not only called for Lok Sabha unity on the bill, but also targeted opposition parties, especially Congress, at various fronts.

Top quotes from Amit Shah's speech

-"Will only women care for women, can men not speak up for them," said Amit Shah while targeting Congress leader Adhir Ranjan for disturbing BJP MP Nishikant while speaking on the bill.

-"What kind of society do you want to build? Women’s welfare, women’s concerns…brothers should be a step ahead. That is the tradition of this country. Everyone has the right to think of women’s welfare. And when Nishikant ji stood up from our side to speak, what was his (Chowdhury’s) objection? Maybe because he didn’t get the chance to speak first, he is getting a little jealous," Amit Shah said.

-Passage of women's reservation bill will mark start of new era, PM Modi presented vision of women-led progress in G20.

-"Women's security, respect, equal participation have been life force of government since PM Modi took oath of office," said Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.

-"Problem is their roots are not in India, I don't want to say where they are," said Union Home Minister Amit Shah taking a jibe at the opposition.

-"Women's quota bill brought to Parliament four times earlier but not passed, appeal to Parliament to pass it unanimously now," Amit Shah.

-"Those claiming to speak for OBCs should know that it is BJP which gave an OBC prime minister," said Amit Shah.

-"Census and delimitation will happen immediately after the (2024) polls," Shah said, expressing confidence that women parliamentarian will soon occupy one-third seats in the House.

-"Let us rise above partisan politics to give women the respect they deserve. Earlier they have been left disappointed four times by Parliament. Let this bill be passed unanimously," he said.