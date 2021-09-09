Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Check out Zomato's advice for your ‘adrak vali chai' that internet agrees with

Check out Zomato's advice for your ‘adrak vali chai' that internet agrees with

The logo of Indian food delivery company Zomato
1 min read . 05:54 PM IST Livemint

Zomato, which never fails to amuse its social media audience with its out-of-the-box marketing strategies, took to Twitter on Wednesday to share a golden advice for all the tea drinkers

How much adrak is too much adrak when it comes to your favourite cup of tea?

Well, all the chai lovers out there have their own secret recipe that makes every sip of their tea special for them. While some like toa piece of golden advice measure how much elaichi and adrak is added while brewing the tea, others just “go with the heart".

This is what food delivery company Zomato thinks is the right way to go about it as no scale can ever answer that question for you.

Zomato, which never fails to amuse its social media audience with its out-of-the-box marketing strategies, took to Twitter on Wednesday to share a golden advice for all the tea drinkers. 

“Don't ever let someone tell you how much adrak to put in your chai. You measure that with your heart," it said. 

Several people seemed to agree with it and replied to the tweet with their own take on brewing a cup of tea, especially in the monsoon. 

Exam preparation site Testbook also took cue from this and replied: “kadak chai ke sath exam preparation kaisi rahegi?"

“Adrak has separate fan base," a Twitter user wrote.

“The amount of adrak is directly proportional to the level of headache," wrote another person. 

