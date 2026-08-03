The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has hit back at an RTI activist who sought details of its founder Abhijeet Dipke's foreign education expenses.

The CJP, which led one of India's largest protest movements on education reforms in recent times, suggested that RTI activists should also seek information about the PM CARES Fund.

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“Those who file RTIs into a private individual's education expenses should also take a look at the PM CARES Fund, too. Modi ji will forgive you too—don't worry. (Ek private individual ke education expenses pe RTI lagane wale kabhi PM cares fund ki taraf bhi dekhe. Modi ji aapko maaf kar denge, don't worry),” CJP spokesperson Vaishnavi Gaur responded on X.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What is the PM CARES Fund and why was it established? ⌵ The PM CARES Fund is a public charitable trust designed to handle severe emergencies, like the COVID-19 pandemic, relying on voluntary public and corporate donations. 2 Why is the PM CARES Fund not subject to RTI queries? ⌵ The PM CARES Fund is not considered a public authority under the Right to Information Act, as the government states it does not receive direct funding from the state budget. 3 How did Abhijeet Dipke fund his foreign education? ⌵ Abhijeet Dipke financed his foreign education with a scholarship from Boston University and an education loan for the remaining expenses. 4 What is the significance of the controversy surrounding Dipke's education funding? ⌵ The controversy highlights issues of transparency in funding education and raises questions about the financial backgrounds of political figures and activists. 5 What steps did Dipke take in response to RTI activism regarding his education expenses? ⌵ Dipke has openly shared details about his scholarship and education loan, inviting scrutiny while questioning the motivations behind the RTI requests.

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CJP’s response came after a Gujarat-based RTI activist sought details about his foreign education funding.

Amit Tiwari from Surat told news agency ANI that he had sought an investigation into the finances of Bhagwanrao Dipke, the CJP founder's father. He questioned how Bhagwanrao, a junior engineer earning a “salary of ₹60,000-65,000 a month”, could afford to send his son abroad for higher education.

Why PM CARES Fund The PM CARES Fund (Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund) is a public charitable trust set up to handle severe emergencies like the COVID-19 pandemic. It is managed by the Prime Minister and key cabinet ministers, and relies on voluntary public and corporate donations.

Also Read | RTI activist seeks probe funding of Abhijeet Dipke's US education

The PM CARES Fund is not open to queries under the Right to Information Act because the government it is not a public authority.

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Dipke also shared a scholarship document with information about the funding with Dutt. The document showed that Boston University awarded a Dean's Scholarship of $12,500 per semester for three semesters, amounting to $37,500 to Dipke.

In June 2020, the prime minister's office stated that the PM CARES fund does not qualify as a public authority under the Right to Information Act of 2005. The government maintains that the fund receives entirely voluntary contributions and no direct money from the state budget.

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Dipke breaks the silence Abhijeet Dipke broke his silence on the funding of his foreign education.

Dipke, who returned to India in June before leading one of the biggest protest movements in India, earned a Master of Science in Public Relations from the College of Communication at Boston University in Massachusetts, US.

Also Read | CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke reacts to FIR on woman for remark on PM Modi

Those who file RTIs into a private individual's education expenses should also take a look at the PM CARES Fund too.

“I received a scholarship from Boston University and took an education loan to fund the rest of my expenses. I have to pay the loan,” Dipke told Barkha Dutt in an interview with MOJO, amid questions about funding of his foreign education.

Dipke also shared a scholarship document with Dutt containing information about the funding. The document showed that Boston University awarded Dipke a Dean's Scholarship of $12,500 per semester for three semesters, totalling $37,500.

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