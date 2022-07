After the first round of vote counting, which began at 11 a.m. on Thursday, NDA presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu is ahead of opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha. As opposed to Sinha, who received 208 votes worth 1,45,600, Murmu received 540 votes worth 3,78,000.

Notably, the festivities got underway at the SLS (Shyam, Laxman & Sipun) Memorial Residential School in Paharpur, Odisha, which was established by Murmu in honour of her late husband and two kids. The outcome will decide who would succeed current President Ram Nath Kovind as the nation's fifteenth President.

"Droupadi Murmu has secured 540 votes with a value of 3,78,000 & Yashwant Sinha has secured 208 votes with a value of 1,45,600. A total of 15 votes were invalid. These are figures for Parliament (votes), please wait for the next announcement," said PC Mody, Secretary General, Rajya Sabha.

With numerous political parties endorsing the NDA candidate, Droupadi Murmu is thought to have a significant advantage in the race. Before India gets its 15th president, there were 14 eminent personalities who helmed Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Notably, Rajendra Prasad was the first president of India. The Indian National Congress candidate served the office from 1950 to 1962. He was also the longest-serving president of India.

The Indian National Congress had eight presidents while there were four presidents who were independent candidates. Both Janata Dal and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had one president each so far. Zakir Husain, who served between 1967 and 1969, was the only president who passed away while serving the office.

Bharat Ratna APJ Abdul Kalam, who was also a celebrated scientist, was called the ‘People’s President’. Kalam was a newspaper distributor at one point in order to support his family and his studies. He was born to modest parents; his father was a boat owner. He obtained a degree in physics from Madras University, continued his studies in aerospace engineering, and pursued a career as a fighter pilot. Even after leaving office as president, he continued to connect with the public, especially with young people.

Name of President Years in office Political Party Rajendra Prasad 1950-1962 Indian National Congress Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan 1962-1967 Independent Zakir Husain 1967-1969 (died in office) Independent VV Giri 1969-1974 Independent Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed 1974-1977 Indian National Congress Neelam Sanjiva Reddy 1977-1982 Janata Party Zail Singh 1982-1987 Indian National Congress Ramaswamy Venkataraman 1987-1992 Indian National Congress Shankar Dayal Sharma 1992-1997 Indian National Congress KR Narayan 1997-2002 Indian National Congress APJ Abdul Kalam 2002-2007 Independent Prathiba Patil 2007-2012 Indian National Congress Pranab Mukherjee 2012-2017 Indian National Congress Ram Nath Kovind 2017-2022 Bharatiya Janata Party

